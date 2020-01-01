Oge Energy Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry (OGE, WR, GXP, ES, PNW)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.
Oge Energy Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 8.4%. Westar Energy In is next with a sales growth of 34.8%. Great Plains Ene ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 120.3%.
Eversource Energ follows with a sales growth of 147.7%, and Pinnacle West rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 190.4%.
