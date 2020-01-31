MySmarTrend
Ofg Bancorp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Regional Banks Industry (OFG, BMRC, UMPQ, MBTF, LION)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest sales growth.

Ofg Bancorp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 21.8%. Following is Bank Of Marin Ba with a sales growth of 32.3%. Umpqua Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 39.0%.

Mbt Fin Corp follows with a sales growth of 54.0%, and Fidelity Souther rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 79.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fidelity Souther on May 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Fidelity Souther have risen 4.1%. We continue to monitor Fidelity Souther for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

