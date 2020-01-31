Ofg Bancorp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Regional Banks Industry (OFG, BMRC, UMPQ, MBTF, LION)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest sales growth.
Ofg Bancorp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 21.8%. Following is Bank Of Marin Ba with a sales growth of 32.3%. Umpqua Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 39.0%.
Mbt Fin Corp follows with a sales growth of 54.0%, and Fidelity Souther rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 79.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fidelity Souther on May 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Fidelity Souther have risen 4.1%. We continue to monitor Fidelity Souther for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales growth ofg bancorp bank of marin ba umpqua holdings mbt fin corp fidelity souther