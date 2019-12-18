Ocwen Finl Corp is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (OCN, CASH, FDEF, NYCB, UBNK)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.31. Following is Meta Financial G with a a price to book ratio of 0.76. First Defiance ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.83.

Ny Comm Bancorp follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.94, and United Financial rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ocwen Finl Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.58. Since that call, shares of Ocwen Finl Corp have fallen 7.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.