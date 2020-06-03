Ocular Therapeut is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OCUL , XENT , LLY , ITCI , PRGO )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ocular Therapeut (NASDAQ:OCUL ) ranks first with a gain of 2.35%; Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.80%; and Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.16%.

Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI ) follows with a loss of 0.23% and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.40%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ocular Therapeut and will alert subscribers who have OCUL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.