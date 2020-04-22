Oceaneering Intl Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.18%

Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.49 to a high of $3.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.54 on volume of 256,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Oceaneering Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.29 and a 52-week low of $2.01 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $3.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oceaneering Intl and will alert subscribers who have OII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.