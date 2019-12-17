Oceaneering Intl is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OII , HAL , FI , SLB , NR )

Below are the top five companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII ) ranks first with a gain of 1.90%; Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.50%; and Frank'S Internat (:FI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.24%.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB ) follows with a gain of 1.03% and Newpark Resource (NYSE:NR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.02%.

