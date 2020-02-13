Oceaneering Intl is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OII , HAL , NOV , SLB , FTI)

Below are the top five companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII ) ranks first with a gain of 2.87%; Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.62%; and Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV ) ranks third with a gain of 2.36%.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB ) follows with a gain of 1.69% and Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.21%.

