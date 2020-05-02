Oceaneering Intl is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OII , FTI, SLB , NOV , HLX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII ) ranks first with a gain of 2.75%; Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) ranks second with a gain of 2.71%; and Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB ) ranks third with a gain of 2.54%.

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV ) follows with a gain of 2.49% and Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.38%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Oceaneering Intl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Oceaneering Intl in search of a potential trend change.