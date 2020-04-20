Occidental Pete Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.28%

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.90 to a high of $12.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.16 on volume of 42.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Occidental Pete have traded between a low of $9.00 and a high of $65.25 and are now at $13.09, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Occidental Pete and will alert subscribers who have OXY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.