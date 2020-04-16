Occidental Pete Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.26%

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.82 to a high of $13.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.35 on volume of 16.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $9.00 to $65.25 and is now at $13.12, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

