Occidental Pete Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.41%

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.72 to a high of $40.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.72 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $37.25 to $68.83 and is now at $40.27, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

