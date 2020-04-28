Occidental Pete Rises 4.88% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.45 to a high of $15.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.50 on volume of 24.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Occidental Pete have traded between a low of $9.00 and a high of $60.73 and are now at $14.80, which is 64% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.9%.

