Occidental Pete (OXY) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $14.00

Shares of Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) opened today above their pivot of $13.68 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $14.00. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $14.19 and $14.70.

There is potential upside of 491.9% for shares of Occidental Pete based on a current price of $14.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.41. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Occidental Pete share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.00 and a high of $63.42 and are now at $14.26, 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

