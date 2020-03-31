Occidental Pete (OXY) Approaches New Upside Target of $11.98

Shares of Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $10.86 today and have reached the first resistance level of $11.51. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $11.98 and $13.10 will be of interest.

Occidental Pete has overhead space with shares priced $11.64, or 86.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $84.41. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.82.

Occidental Pete share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.83 and a 52-week low of $9.00 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $11.64 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

