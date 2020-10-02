Occidental Pete Falls 2.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.15 to a high of $41.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.21 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Occidental Pete share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.83 and a 52-week low of $37.25 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $41.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

