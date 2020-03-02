Ny Comm Bancorp has the Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (NYCB , MTG , PFSI , TRST , RDN )

Below are the top five companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) ranks first trading unchanged; Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG ) ranks second with a loss of 0.72%; and Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) ranks third with a loss of 1.14%.

Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST ) follows with a loss of 1.37% and Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.65%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ny Comm Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have NYCB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.