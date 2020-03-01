Nvr Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Homebuilding Industry (NVR, HOV, CVCO, MTH, MHO)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Nvr Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $1,760.08. Following is Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. with a sales per share of $321.73. Cavco Industries ranks third highest with a sales per share of $91.72.
Meritage Homes C follows with a sales per share of $82.38, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $74.86.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nvr Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share nvr inc :hov hovnanian enterprises inc. cavco industries meritage homes c m/i homes inc