Nvr Inc is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (NVR, TMHC, KBH, TOL, WLH)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Nvr Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $146.97. Following is Taylor Morriso-A with a FCF per share of $6.17. Kb Home ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.88.
Toll Brothers follows with a FCF per share of $5.74, and William Lyon-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.40.
