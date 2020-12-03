Nvidia Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.74%

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $223.00 to a high of $236.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $238.18 on volume of 10.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Nvidia Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 and are now at $218.46, 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.