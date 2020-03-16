Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $225.41

Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened today below their pivot of $233.21 and have already reached the first level of support at $225.41. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $211.80 and $190.39 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Nvidia Corp, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $276.28. Nvidia Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $201.06 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $256.99.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nvidia Corp and will alert subscribers who have NVDA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.