Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $198.49

Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened today below their pivot of $204.22 and have already reached the first level of support at $198.49. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $193.09 and $181.96.

There is potential upside of 41.1% for shares of Nvidia Corp based on a current price of $195.78 and an average consensus analyst price target of $276.28. Nvidia Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $202.12 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $255.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nvidia Corp have traded between a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 and are now at $195.78, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

