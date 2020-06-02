Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Breaks Through Resistance at $254.50

Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened today above their pivot of $252.00 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $254.50. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $254.90 and $257.80.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has potential upside of 8.8% based on a current price of $253.91 and analysts' consensus price target of $276.28. Nvidia Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $233.54 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $187.92.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $259.50 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $253.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

