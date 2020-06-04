Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Approaches New Upside Target of $263.22

Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened today above their pivot of $245.98 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $253.56. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $263.22 and $280.46.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and are now trading 93% above that low price at $256.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.30% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 7.7% for shares of Nvidia Corp based on a current price of $256.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $276.28. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $254.15 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $207.86.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nvidia Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nvidia Corp in search of a potential trend change.