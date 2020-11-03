Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Approaches New Upside Target of $262.51

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $248.53 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $254.49. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $262.51 and $276.49 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 12.1% exists for Nvidia Corp, based on a current level of $246.47 and analysts' average consensus price target of $276.28. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $257.07, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $199.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Nvidia Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 and are now at $246.47, 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nvidia Corp and will alert subscribers who have NVDA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.