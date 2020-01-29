Nvidia Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (NVDA , QRVO , SWKS , SPWR , ON )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks first with a gain of 3.57%; Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.23%; and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.01%.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) follows with a gain of 2.86% and On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.54%.

