Nvidia Corp Falls 8.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $207.80 to a high of $219.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $215.80 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Nvidia Corp has traded in a range of $132.60 to $316.32 and is now at $219.34, 65% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

