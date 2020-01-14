Nvidia Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (NVDA, TXN, ON, AMD, AVGO)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nvidia Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,463.2%. Following is Texas Instrument with a ROE of 3,774.3%. On Semiconductor ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,556.4%.
Adv Micro Device follows with a ROE of 3,505.3%, and Broadcom Ltd rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,419.7%.
