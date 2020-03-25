Nvidia Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NVDA , ON , IPHI , SWKS , MCHP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks first with a gain of 15.05%; On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) ranks second with a gain of 13.93%; and Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI ) ranks third with a gain of 12.85%.

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) follows with a gain of 11.21% and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.94%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Microchip Tech on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $100.77. Since that call, shares of Microchip Tech have fallen 35.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.