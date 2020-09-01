Nv5 Global Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Construction & Engineering Industry (NVEE, AGX, MTZ, PWR, MYRG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest sales growth.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,873.6%. Following is Argan Inc with a sales growth of 3,226.0%. Mastec Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,867.3%.

Quanta Services follows with a sales growth of 2,372.3%, and Myr Group Inc/De rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,283.0%.

