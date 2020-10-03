Nv5 Global Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NVEE, AGX, MTZ, PWR, MYRG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest sales growth.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,873.6%. Argan Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,226.0%. Mastec Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,867.3%.

Quanta Services follows with a sales growth of 2,372.3%, and Myr Group Inc/De rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,283.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mastec Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mastec Inc in search of a potential trend change.