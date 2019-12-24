Nutanix Inc - A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.09%

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.00 to a high of $32.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.27 on volume of 628,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nutanix Inc - A on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Nutanix Inc - A have risen 28.6%. We continue to monitor NTNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Nutanix Inc - A has traded in a range of $17.74 to $54.68 and is now at $32.01, 80% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.