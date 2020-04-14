Nutanix Inc - A Rises 3.61% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.54 to a high of $18.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.29 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nutanix Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.31 and a high of $43.71 and are now at $17.79, 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

