Nutanix Inc - A Rises 1.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.79 to a high of $35.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.58 on volume of 603,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nutanix Inc - A on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Nutanix Inc - A have risen 40.4%. We continue to monitor NTNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Nutanix Inc - A has traded in a range of $17.74 to $54.68 and is now at $34.96, 97% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.