Nutanix Inc - A Rises 1.60% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.89 to a high of $22.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.43 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nutanix Inc - A has traded in a range of $11.31 to $40.10 and is now at $22.55, 99% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

