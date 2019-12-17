Nutanix Inc - A Falls 2.88% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.27 to a high of $32.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.82 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nutanix Inc - A on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Nutanix Inc - A have risen 31.2%. We continue to monitor NTNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Nutanix Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.68 and a 52-week low of $17.74 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $32.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 1.40% higher over the past week, respectively.