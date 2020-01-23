Nutanix Inc - A is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NTNX , GRUB , LPSN , AKAM , EBAY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) ranks first with a gain of 4.94%; Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) ranks second with a gain of 1.54%; and Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.32%.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) follows with a gain of 0.66% and Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.48%.

