Nustar Energy L P is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (NS, PBF, REGI, PSX, VLO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Nustar Energy L P ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 4,455.2%. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a EPS growth of 5,052.5%. Renewable Energy ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 6,727.3%.

Phillips 66 follows with a EPS growth of 13,724.2%, and Valero Energy rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 13,726.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Valero Energy on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $94.32. Since that call, shares of Valero Energy have fallen 3.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.