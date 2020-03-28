Nustar Energy L P is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (NS, CVI, ALJ, PBF, MPC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Nustar Energy L P ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 214.9. Following is Cvr Energy Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 127.0. Alon Usa Energy ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.3.

Pbf Energy Inc-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 93.8, and Marathon Petrole rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 92.3.

