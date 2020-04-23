Nucor Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.42%

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.49 to a high of $37.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.29 on volume of 807,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nucor Corp have traded between a low of $27.53 and a high of $59.19 and are now at $37.82, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

