Nuance Communica Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.89%

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.72 to a high of $19.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.53 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nuance Communica has traded in a range of $13.94 to $18.94 and is now at $18.91, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nuance Communica on November 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Nuance Communica have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor NUAN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.