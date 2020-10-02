Nuance Communica Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.01%

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.78 to a high of $22.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.42 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nuance Communica share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.02 and a high of $22.42 and are now at $21.98, 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nuance Communica and will alert subscribers who have NUAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.