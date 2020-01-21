Nuance Communica Rises 1.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.72 to a high of $20.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.86 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nuance Communica share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.00 and a 52-week low of $14.02 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $19.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

