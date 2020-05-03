Nuance Communica is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (NUAN, AYX, RP, QADA, VRNT)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Nuance Communica ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 22.9. Alteryx Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.5. Realpage Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7.

Qad Inc-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1, and Verint Systems rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0.

