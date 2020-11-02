Nuance Communica is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NUAN , ZEN , MANH , SSNC , RNG )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN ) ranks first with a gain of 3.75%; Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.81%; and Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH ) ranks third with a gain of 2.39%.

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC ) follows with a gain of 2.35% and Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.29%.

