Nu Skin Enterp-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Personal Products Industry (NUS, USNA, EPC, EL, MED)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:26am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.59. Following is Usana Health Sci with a FCF per share of $4.54. Edgewell Persona ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.97.

Estee Lauder follows with a FCF per share of $3.53, and Medifast Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.35.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Usana Health Sci. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Usana Health Sci in search of a potential trend change.

