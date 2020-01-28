Nu Skin Enterp-A Falls 1.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.54 to a high of $35.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.20 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Nu Skin Enterp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.03 and a high of $69.79 and are now at $35.19, 0% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nu Skin Enterp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A in search of a potential trend change.