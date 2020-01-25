Now Inc has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (DNOW, LAWS, DXPE, TITN, WSO)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Now Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.4%. Following is Lawson Products with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%. Dxp Enterprises ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

Titan Machinery follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Watsco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%.

