Novavax Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 25.73%

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.95 to a high of $25.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.80 on volume of 9.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Novavax Inc has traded in a range of $0.02 to $25.24 and is now at $23.99, 119,850% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 4.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 10.5%.

