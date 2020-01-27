Novavax Inc Rises 14.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.62 to a high of $9.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.50 on volume of 7.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Novavax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.99 and a 52-week low of $0.02 and are now trading 44,550% above that low price at $8.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 6.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 3.7%.

