Novavax Inc Rises 11.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:51pm
By Nick Russo

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.62 to a high of $21.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.92 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Novavax Inc have traded between a low of $0.02 and a high of $26.34 and are now at $20.90, which is 104,400% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 6.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 4.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Novavax Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVAX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

